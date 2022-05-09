For those driven to explore their ancestry but don’t know where to begin, folks over with the Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD) can help! PPLD’s Regional History and Genealogy Department have resources for people living in El Paso County to discover details about their past.

PPLD’s Special Collections is housed in the Carnegie Library at 2418 E Pikes Peak Avenue, built-in 1905.

There, you’ll find regional history and genealogy documents – and we put PPLD to the test on Monday to learn more about Krista Witiak’s family roots!

The Regional History collection includes books, maps, manuscripts and archives, photographs, oral histories, films and videos, government documents, pamphlets, periodicals, and other materials related to the history of the Pikes Peak region.

The Genealogy collection contains extensive family history research materials, covering the entire United States from Colonial times to the present, including books, periodicals, and access to major genealogical databases.

For more information about the Pikes Peak Library District or the Regional History and Genealogy Department, head online to ppld.org/regional-history-and-genealogy.