Colorado springs native, David Yi is a journalist, skin care expert turned author.



His new book “Pretty Boys: Legendary Icons Who Redefined Beauty and How To Glow Up Too” hit the shelves Tuesday, June 22nd. David takes readers on a journey through time when warriors spent hours in the salon before battle through today, when being a pretty boy is all about style.

For more information go to hmhbooks.com and check out David’s social media @Seoul-Cialite on Instagram