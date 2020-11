Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

The Salvation Army is bringing out the red kettles and bell ringers this holiday season. The need is greater than ever, and your donation can make a huge difference.

Doug Hanson, El Paso Coordinator, Salvation Army, joins us this morning to share their plans for the holiday season. To learn more, visit: TSACS.org