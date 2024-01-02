(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Recycle your Christmas tree with TreeCycle to reduce tree waste, create mulch, and support youth development nonprofits in your community.

Organized by El Paso County, and with the assistance of the City of Colorado Springs, Colorado Springs Utilities, and Colorado Springs Youth Sports, TreeCycle will be held the first two weekends of January. For a suggested minimum donation of only $5 per tree, area residents can drop off trees at six convenient locations throughout the county.

Trees and donations will be accepted at the following locations from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 6 and 7, 2024:

Baptist Road Trailhead (Baptist Road & Old Denver Highway)

Falcon Trailhead (South of Woodmen Road & McLaughlin Road)

Cottonwood Creek Park (Dublin Blvd. & Montarbor Drive)

UC Health Park (Barnes Road & Tutt Blvd.)

Rock Ledge Ranch (Gateway Road & 30th Street)

Memorial Park (Pikes Peak Avenue & Union Blvd.)

Additionally, tree drop-offs and donations can be made at Rocky Top Resources (1755 E. Las Vegas Street) from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. weekdays and 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Saturdays, Jan. 2-13 & 16-31, 2024. Rocky Top Resources is closed on Sundays.

All decorations, stands, and spikes must be removed from trees before drop-off. Tree debris, other than from Christmas trees, cannot be accepted.

Find more information at www.csyouthsports.net/treecycle, www.elpasoco.com or (719) 323-8043.

Colorado Springs Youth Sports is a charitable nonprofit organization that operates the El Pomar Youth Sports Park. 100% of donations received benefit area youth programs. Donations are also being accepted online at www.GiveButter.com/tree.