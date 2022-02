Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Schools, organizations, teams, and people throughout the country celebrate National Girls and Women in Sports Day the first week in February! Executive Director of Sportswomen of Colorado Annie Hoskinson spoke with Krista Witiak about how the organization is helping pave the way for women and girls in sports right here in Colorado.

