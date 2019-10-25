Realm of Caring’s “Overcoming Obstacles” adventure event is happening soon, join us!

“Overcoming Obstacles” is an inspiring family-friendly event hosted by the Realm of Caring here in Colorado Springs. The event celebrates the heroes in our lives who overcome daily obstacles either physically or emotionally, and will be held at Springs Adventure Park. Costumes are encouraged and families can participate in various play spaces for all ages and abilities like ninja warrior courses, wheelchair races, low sensory rooms, and trampoline courts.  This is a no-judgment zone!  

FREE if you pre-register or $5/person at the door.  www.realmofcaring.org/oo 

Jonathan Hoggard, CEO of Realm of Caring, is here along with Lacie Lloyd and Adam Young, Development Officers, to talk about the event and why it is important to the community.

To register to the event for Free please visit: www.realmofcaring.org/oo

To learn more about Realm of Caring, visit: www.realmofcaring.org

