Real Estate Right Now, working with first time home buyers

Living Local

The ins and outs of buying your first home

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It can be hard being a new, first time home buyer. ERA Shields Real Estate Cathi Sullivan Owner and Broker, and Lars Gronhagen, Broker, are giving an insight to how they consult with their clients and what to expect as a new buyer. Real Estate Right Now is sponsored by ERA Shields Real Estate. To learn more, visit: www.ERAShields.com

This Weeks Showcase: BEARS HEAD RANCH, 1800’S RANCH HOME, 2677 SILOAM RDPueblo, CO 81023

1520 Acres in the mountains West of Pueblo, 15 buildings, numerous cabins with multiple bedrooms and baths, dance hall/event center, with kitchen facilities, outdoor pool, tennis court, basketball court, and pond.

https://www.era.com/property/2677-SILOAM-RD-PUEBLO-CO-81005/91394743/detail?hdMlsNumber=7201229&hdMlsSource=CO_PPAR

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Living Local Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors and not KXRM-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. FOX21News.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Local sponsor.

Watch Living Local

watch living local

Living Local Facebook Feed

Living Local on Facebook

Follow Living Local

Follow Claudia Garofalo

Follow Maria Parmigiani

Follow Mia Atkins

Living Local on Twitter

Follow Living Local

Follow Claudia Garofalo

Follow Maria Parmigiani

Follow Mia Atkins

Living Local on Instagram

Follow Living Local

Follow Claudia Garofalo

Follow Maria Parmigiani

Follow Mia Atkins