Real Estate Right Now, working with first time home buyers

The ins and outs of buying your first home

It can be hard being a new, first time home buyer. ERA Shields Real Estate Cathi Sullivan Owner and Broker, and Lars Gronhagen, Broker, are giving an insight to how they consult with their clients and what to expect as a new buyer. Real Estate Right Now is sponsored by ERA Shields Real Estate. To learn more, visit: www.ERAShields.com

This Weeks Showcase: BEARS HEAD RANCH, 1800’S RANCH HOME, 2677 SILOAM RD, Pueblo, CO 81023

1520 Acres in the mountains West of Pueblo, 15 buildings, numerous cabins with multiple bedrooms and baths, dance hall/event center, with kitchen facilities, outdoor pool, tennis court, basketball court, and pond.

https://www.era.com/property/2677-SILOAM-RD-PUEBLO-CO-81005/91394743/detail?hdMlsNumber=7201229&hdMlsSource=CO_PPAR