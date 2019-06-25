Real Estate Right Now, Why and Why not to rent

There are advantages and disadvantages to renting in the Market.

Cathi Sullivan, ERA Shields Real Estate Owner and Broker, and Crystal Humphrey, Property Manager, are here to talk to us about the pros and cons of renting, as well as discuss what to know if you plan on investing in a property for rental.

Here are today’s showcase of homes:

135 Ravenglass WY, 5,040 Square foot home with 6 beds, 4 baths and a 3 car garage.

https://www.era.com/property/135-Ravenglass-Way-Colorado-Springs-CO-80906/13574091/detail

11 Dorchester DR, Rare opportunity to own nearly one acre next door to the Ivywild School & it’s Zoned R-5 on a flat lot.

https://www.era.com/property/11-Dorchester-Drive-Colorado-Springs-CO-80905/M-6551682-CO_PPAR/detail

To learn more, visit: ERAShields.com