Real Estate Right Now, Summertime Selling

Summer is one of the busiest seasons for selling homes. Cathi Sullivan, ERA Shields Real Estate Owner and Broker, gives expert advice and tips on how to start the selling process and what to expect.

Real Estate Right Now is sponsored by ERA Shields Real Estate. To learn more, visit: www.ERAShields.com

Here are this week’s showcase of homes:

3037 McCracken LNCastle Rock,CO, 4,861 Square foot home with 4 beds, 3 baths and a 3 car garage

https://www.era.com/property/3037-Mccracken-Lane-Castle-Rock-CO-80104/M-6757026-CO_PPAR/detail

191 Coyote Willow DRColorado Springs, CO, 4,502 Square foot home with 5 beds, 5 baths and a 3 car garage

https://www.era.com/property/191-Coyote-Willow-Drive-Colorado-Springs-CO-80921/M-3404131-CO_PPAR/detail

