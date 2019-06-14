Real Estate Right Now, learning all about VA Loans

Real Estate Right Now, learning all about VA Loans

by: Claudia Garofalo

It’s Real Estate Right Now, and today we are learning all about VA Loans.

Southern Colorado has 5 active military bases and hosts one of the largest veteran districts in the United States. Cathi Sullivan, ERA Shields Real Estate Owner and Broker, and Jim Harmelink with Lendello Mortgage, are here to talk about what our current active military members and veterans need to know about VA loans. Real Estate Right Now is sponsored by ERA Shields Real Estate.

To learn more, visit: www.ERAShields.com

Here are this week’s showcase of homes:

2022 N. Wahsatch AVColorado Springs, CO 80907, 2,672 Square foot home with 4 beds, 3 baths and a 2 car garage with a cottage!

https://www.era.com/property/2022-N-Wahsatch-Ave-Colorado-Springs-CO-80907/13493426/detail

4127 San Felice PTColorado Springs, CO 80906, 4,161 square foot home with 4 beds, 5 baths and a 3 car garage

https://www.era.com/property/4127-San-Felice-Pt-Colorado-Springs-CO-80906/13530568/detail

