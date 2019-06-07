Real Estate Right Now, helping our military members

It’s time for this week’s Real Estate Right Now edition.

Southern Colorado is home to five Military bases. With that kind of military presence, you can expect a lot of permanent changes of station and new orders that affect our service members.

Cathi Sullivan, Broker and Owner of ERA Shields Real Estate, and Megan Dommer, Realtor, are here to talk about military re-locations and what to expect in this growing market.

They have also brought this week’s showcase of homes:

11628 Shaugnessy RD, Colorado Springs, CO 80908

www.era.com/property/11628-Shaugnessy-Rd-Colorado-Springs-CO-80908/13393052/detail

13622 Fife CT, Colorado Springs, CO 80921

www.era.com/property/13622-Fife-Ct-Colorado-Springs-CO-80921/92937753/detail?hdMlsNumber=6143113&hdMlsSource=CO_PPAR

To learn more about ERA Shields Real Estate, visit: www.ERA.com

—————————————————————————————————————————————–

The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors and not KXRM-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. FOX21News.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Local sponsor