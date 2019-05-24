Real Estate Right Now, check out this showcase of homes

Living Local

by: Claudia Garofalo

Posted: / Updated:

ERA Shields Real Estate Owner and Broker Cathi Sullivan is here to help us navigate through the ins and outs of the market. ERA Shields Real Estate also has their eye on the hottest homes for sale that can fit every budget in Colorado Springs. Stay tuned as we continue to feature ERA’s Showcase of Homes on Living Local every Friday.

To learn more, visit: ERAShields.com

Check out today’s Showcase of Homes:

https://www.era.com/property/767-Dave-Dr-Canon-City-CO-81212/95467899/detail

767 Dave DR, Canon City, CO 81212

Located in the Canon City sub area of Canyon Springs Ranch

6,204 Square foot home with 4 beds, 4 baths and a 4 car garage

Home listed by: Brian Fleischmann

https://www.era.com/property/5571-Copper-Drive-Colorado-Springs-CO-80918/M-6537697-CO_PPAR/detail

5571 Copper DR, Colorado Springs, CO 80918

Located in Colorado Springs sub area of Austin Ridge

3,644 square foot home with 4 beds, 4 baths and a 3 car attached garage

Home listed by: Barry Cavanaugh and Lonnie Clower

