Real Estate Right Now, a new decade is approaching

A new decade is approaching, however 2019 isn’t over just yet. Cathi Sullivan, Owner and Broker, ERA Shields Real Estate, joins us at the end of the year to talk about why the market isn’t slowing down even in the last weeks of the year.

Here are today’s showcase of homes:

5541 Copper DR, Colorado Springs, CO 80918, Located in the Sub Area of Austin Ridge, 4 Beds, 4 Baths, 3 Car Garage, 3,544 Square Foot Home
Listed for $622,500, Home listed by: Lonnie R. Clower
https://www.era.com/property/5541-COPPER-DR-COLORADO-SPRINGS-CO-80918/86922884/detail

2677 SILOAM RD, Pueblo, CO 81023, Located in the Sub Area of Wetmore, 6 Beds, 5 Baths, 3 Car Garage, 8,372 Square Foot Home
Listed for $9,500,000, Home listed by: Michael Labout https://www.era.com/property/18055-Carlos-Pt-Colorado-Springs-CO-80928/85488801/detail

