Ready to heat Thanksgiving dinner for 4 + FREE BEER at Cerberus Brewing!

Cerberus Brewing Co. is taking its craft food and craft beer to the next level with a mouth-watering beer pairing dinner on Wednesday, Dec. 8, at 6 p.m., and you can still get tickets!
Order your Thanksgiving to go from Cerberus Brewing Company by Monday, Nov. 22 at 2 p.m. by going into the brewery or calling 719-636-BEER. Make sure you pick up your feast by Wednesday, Nov. 24 before 8 p.m.
Thanksgiving to-go includes:
- Smoked Turkey
- Stuffing Bread Pudding
- Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
- Roasted Brussels Sprouts
- Cranberry Sauce
- PLUS a free crowler of beer!
For more information head to their website www.cerberusbrewingco.com, or give them a call at 719-636-BEER.