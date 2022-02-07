Ready to have your mind “guac’ed”? Dos Santos in Castle Rock is now open

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

A Colorado Springs’ favorite Dos Santos restaurant has opened a new set of doors in Castle Rock to bring their taste of Mexico to another location in Colorado!

It’s the third Dos Santos for brothers Jason and Kris Wallenta, and you’ll find new menu items that you can’t find yet at the other locations. Those new menu items include the Crunchy Beef Taco, Bowls, and Top Shelf Margarita.

For more information on continuing the party at Dos Santos in Castle Rock, head to their Facebook page, or if you want to check out their menu, you can find that at www.dossantostacos.com.