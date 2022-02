Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Ranch Foods Direct is like a neighborhood farmer’s market, inside a store. Plus, celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with Callicrate beef corned beef that’s so good it would make St. Patrick weep! Krista Witiak checked out the retail store off of E. Fillmore Street to see how you can order yours today.

For more information, head online to RanchFoodsDirect.com.