Krista Witiak got with Mike Callicrate to discuss why Ranch Foods Direct is a model to be used across the country! Local and regional food systems like Ranch Foods Direct can change the game when it comes to the food industry. They keep revenue local, consumers can get a better quality product, and animals are treated humanely rather than as if on an assembly line.

Ranch Foods Direct benefits both ranchers and the community making it a great business to throw your support behind. For more information, head online to RanchFoodsDirect.com.