Head to 3710 North Citadel Drive in Colorado Springs to get a taste of Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers new location.



Their new hot spot features a large outdoor patio, double drive thru, and double kitchen to help speed up orders. Speaking of orders, skip the line as a whole by using their Mobile Ordering! You can skip on time by ordering online, or downloading Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers app.



Get the app and your next meal right here >> Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers