Under the Sun Dog Training and Daycare has announced their first annual Raise the Woof Shindig to benefit Sunrise Service Dogs on Saturday, May 20.

Sunrise Service Dogs’ mission is to create a bridge of possibility by partnering individuals with exceptional canines. By providing assistance dogs to people and organizations in our community that need them most, they are working to change lives for the better.

Founder and Board Chair Colton Johnson and trainer Kari Solberg came on the Loving Living Local show Monday morning with Beau, a 10-month-old puppy.

The event starts at 5:30 p.m. with live music by Mitch Carter at the Saloon – maybe try a Sunrise Ale, and place your bids on the online silent auction before it closes at the end of the evening!

At 6:00 p.m., guests are invited to enjoy some Chuckwagon BBQ and a live auction. Loving Living Local host Nova will be the emcee for the evening, and he’s lined up some amazing items for some lucky bidders during the live auction!

Afterward, guests can dance until the cows come home to music by Aaron Rose Country.

For more information on the event and Sunrise Service Dogs, head to their website.