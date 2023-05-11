(SPONSORED)

Raise the Woof Shindig is a charity event to benefit Sunrise Service Dogs, a Colorado Springs nonprofit that’s dedicated to creating a bridge of possibility by partnering individuals with exceptional canines. The benefit will be held at Under The Sun Dog Training & Daycare on May 20 at 5 p.m.

The evening will feature live country music by Mitch Carter and Aaron Rose with a

Live auction featuring trips to Mexico and Nashville.

For all the information on the event and ticket details head to sunriseservicedogs.org

Tickets are $50 for adults, $25 for kids 12 and under, free for kids 2 and under. FOX21’s Loving Living Local host Nova will be emceeing the event with Bo Jaxon from Cat Country running the auction.

Sunrise Service Dogs’ provides assistance dogs to people and organizations in our community that need them most, in an effort to change their lives for the better.