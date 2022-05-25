We don’t usually need an “official” cause to get together with a bottle of wine, but today we do: it’s National Wine Day! Wine fans celebrate the fermented drink’s many types on May 25 each year. Krista Witiak went to uva wine bar in Colorado Springs to observe and see how they’re celebrating the holiday.

As a locally owned wine bar in COS, uva wine bar offers 40+ glasses and 150+ bottles of wine and small plates in a stylish atmosphere.

For more information about uva wine bar, head to their website or visit their Facebook page.