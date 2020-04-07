Qwikcare MD’s Dr. Wennrich explains the Covid-19 testing process

This morning we are getting some helpful information from Dr. Steven Wennrich, Owner of Qwikcare MD. If you need a medical team you can trust by your side, this is the one to count on.
To learn more, visit: QwikcareMD.com
by: Claudia GarofaloPosted: / Updated:
This morning we are getting some helpful information from Dr. Steven Wennrich, Owner of Qwikcare MD. If you need a medical team you can trust by your side, this is the one to count on.
To learn more, visit: QwikcareMD.com
The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors and not KXRM-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. FOX21News.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Local sponsor.