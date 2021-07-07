The Child Tax Credit helps many families every year when they file their tax return. Rather than waiting to file their tax return next year in order to receive money, it will be advanced to families who qualify starting in July. Janice Mehle shares detailed information about the 2021 Child Tax Credit Payment. This information will be available from the IRS beginning in July through December 2021.
Qualified families can file IRS Child Tax Credit early with SunWest Credit Union
The Child Tax Credit helps many families every year when they file their tax return. Rather than waiting to file their tax return next year in order to receive money, it will be advanced to families who qualify starting in July. Janice Mehle shares detailed information about the 2021 Child Tax Credit Payment. This information will be available from the IRS beginning in July through December 2021.