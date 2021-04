Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

The tile art project will include over 7,000 individual tiles made by the community that will come together to create a beautiful statement piece that celebrates the diversity and unity of Southeast Colorado Springs.

Joining us in studio is workshop instructor Jeresneyka Rose (Art by Rizzo) and Jake Rundle, from the Pikes Peak Library District.

Please sign up today for a FREE tile art workshop to put your personal touch on the park through the tile art project.