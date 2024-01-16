(SPONSORED) — As we go forward in the New Year, let us not forget to prioritize our mental and physical health.

Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention is offering free services to individuals in Southern Colorado who have been affected by suicide. It is estimated that over half of the American population has been impacted by suicide in some capacity, so Mental Health Advocate & Suicide Prevention Trainer David Galvan sat down with Loving Living Local to share how this organization can provide help, healing, and hope.

Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention upcoming trainings/workshops:

Thursday, Jan. 25 Suicide Prevention Training hosted by District 5 Council member Nancy Henjum

Feb. 20 & March 20 Soul Shop Workshops



Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention is here to help! Visit pikespeaksuicideprevention.org today for more information.

If you’re experiencing a mental health crisis, the easiest way to ask for help is to dial 988.