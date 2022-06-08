When it comes to making your home a relaxing sanctuary, ponds and/or waterfalls are the perfect touch. For 16 years, Purely Ponds has held the self-guided charity Parade of Ponds & Waterfalls tour. Proceeds from ticket sales of the event benefit the Boys & Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region with a matching donation from Purely Ponds Fine Landscapes. Over the years, the parade has been able to raise $40,000 for the Boys & Girls Club.



This year, the parade will be held on Saturday and Sunday, June 25th – 26th from 9am – 5pm every day.

2022’s Parade of Ponds & Waterfalls will hold 14 tour stops of water feature exhibits throughout Colorado Springs, Monument and the surrounding area.



Attendees are responsible for their own transportation. Ticket books, complete with a tour map, addresses and driving directions are available online at www.purelyponds.com for $5 each. Kids who are 18 years old and younger are free.



Visit www.purelyponds.com or call 719-896-0038 for more information.