It’s pumpkin season and while many of us will be digging into the pie this Thanksgiving, we’re learning there are more benefits than good flavor! This morning it’s all about the beauty benefits of pumpkin. Jonna, local esthetician & owner of Complexions, joined us with all the details. For more information, go to Complexions Facebook page.
Pumpkin isn’t just good to eat… it’s good for your skin too
by: Mia AtkinsPosted: / Updated:
Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.