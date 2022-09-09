PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo School District 60 is looking ahead to a bright future, with five new schools and a renovation to Dutch Clark Stadium in the works.

D60’s Director of Communications Dalton Sprouse said that what separates the district from others is their celebration of students’ academic achievements, their staff, as well as their special programs like music and art.

Enrollment is still open, and Sprouse said it’s never too late to get your child involved in the supportive environment of D60.

To learn more about what D60 has to offer and to enroll your student, visit EnrollD60.org.