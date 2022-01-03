Psychic & Medium, Fernando Marron, predicts a positive shift in 2022

(The Hill) -- More than 1,800 flights within, into or out of the U.S. were canceled on Monday as airlines grapple with inclement weather and staff shortages due to COVID-19.

A total of 1,867 flights were canceled as of 8:20 a.m. ET on Monday, according to FlightAware. As of Monday morning, airlines had already issued 861 delays for flights within, into or out of the U.S.