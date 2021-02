Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Trova is a new concept that allows you to protect your valuable belongings in a sleek, discreet way. This is perfect for the person on the go.

Scott Loeppert, CEO, and Co-Founder, joins us this morning to share the concept behind this product and where you can get your own.

To learn more, check out: TrovaOfficial.com