Stormwater is any precipitation that flows over the land; rain, snow, irrigation. Unlike the water that is in your home and is treated, stormwater isn’t treated so we must all do what it takes to keep it clean.

If there’s litter/pollution outside or on the land it ends up in the water.

Jerry Cordova, a Stormwater Specialist, is here this morning to discuss ways we can help this City of Colorado Springs initiative.

To learn more, visit: ColoradoSprings.Gov/Stormwater