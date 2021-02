Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Properly training your dog is so important. It’s better quality of life for you and your pet. This morning, Wells Family Dog Boarding and Training shows us how it can make a world of difference.

Chris Wells, Owner, explains how proper training works, and how you can get your pet started. To learn more, visit: SpringsDogs.com