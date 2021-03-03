Products your skin will love at Paradise Mountain Soap

The Paradise Mountain Soap company has everything from soaps to lotions, lip balms, bath bombs and more!
They specialize in art felted needle point soap, felted figures, & felted and silk scarves. Shop online here.
>>Follow them on Facebook here.
by: Amber Jo CooperPosted: / Updated:
Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.
The Paradise Mountain Soap company has everything from soaps to lotions, lip balms, bath bombs and more!
They specialize in art felted needle point soap, felted figures, & felted and silk scarves. Shop online here.
>>Follow them on Facebook here.