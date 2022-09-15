(SPONSORED) — Rachel’s Challenge is an international nonprofit based on the life and writings of Rachel Scott, the first victim of the Columbine High School shooting. The nonprofit envisions schools full of hope, free from harassment, violence, and self-harm, and where teachers are free to teach and students are inspired to learn. Regional Partnership Manager at Rachels Challenge Peter Deanello and Owner of Production Point Evan Hooton sat down with Nova to share more on the nonprofit and talk about an event happening Thursday at Production Point’s complex.

