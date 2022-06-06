A new media production and business development organization in the Rocky Mountain Region is calling Colorado Springs home! Production Point is a full-service organization focusing on content creation and business development. Krista Witiak headed over to the new audio visual consultant facility to learn about their grand opening and when people can start utilizing their services.

Production Point houses several multi-media rooms within the facility to support and partner with any individual or organization with the idea they want to bring to life.

Some of the organizations that are part of the internal structure of Production Point include:

HEX Audio Visual

Colorado Custom

Artist Ikon

Colorado Springs Jazz Society (Friends of CS Jazz)

Production Point Academy

Don’t miss the grand opening on June 6th from 5 P.M. to 8 P.M., and be ready for some Mediterranean tapas, a Bar, and live entertainment on the stage by the Brad Eastin Quintet.

For more information related to Production Point, head to productionpointcomplex.com.