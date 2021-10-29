Procrastinators… we got your Halloween costumes covered

If your procrastination left you without a costume on Halloween weekend, we got you covered…



In our newsroom, smarties are not the most popular candy choice but they can complete your Halloween look pretty easily. We’re talking “smartie pants”!



And who says we have to rely on someone else to pay for things… if you’re a hard worker, you can be “the bread winner”! You probably already have bread at the house. And bonus, when everything is said and done, you’re just halfway from a sandwich.



The next costume, you can pair this one with some flannel and suddenly, with very little effort, you’re the “Brawny man” and also the cleaning crew, if someone spills a drink. So that’s two in one!



The next one… you just need a bunch of white balloons… blow them up (not too big), attach them to your shirt… and you’re a “bubble bath”!



HAPPY HALLOWEEN!