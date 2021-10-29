Procrastinators… we got your Halloween costumes covered

Loving Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. 

If your procrastination left you without a costume on Halloween weekend, we got you covered…

In our newsroom, smarties are not the most popular candy choice but they can complete your Halloween look pretty easily. We’re talking “smartie pants”!

And who says we have to rely on someone else to pay for things… if you’re a hard worker, you can be “the bread winner”! You probably already have bread at the house. And bonus, when everything is said and done, you’re just halfway from a sandwich.

The next costume, you can pair this one with some flannel and suddenly, with very little effort, you’re the “Brawny man” and also the cleaning crew, if someone spills a drink. So that’s two in one!

The next one… you just need a bunch of white balloons… blow them up (not too big), attach them to your shirt… and you’re a “bubble bath”!

HAPPY HALLOWEEN!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local

 

Watch Living Local

watch living local

Living Local on Facebook

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Keni Mac

Follow Krista Witiak

Living Local on Twitter

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Keni Mac

Follow Krista Witiak

Living Local on Instagram

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Keni Mac

Follow Krista Witiak