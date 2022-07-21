Everybody knows that America runs on Dunkin’, but when you run as a DD Perks® member, it makes life even better, with earning rewards and access to exclusive offers! Krista Witiak met up with Franchisee leader George Hart to learn how you can become a DD Perks® member.

Don’t want to leave your house to grab your Dunkin’ order? Grubhub®, Uber Eats®, and DoorDash® will bring you coffee, donuts, bagels, and sandwiches right to your door.

Dunkin’ has the perfect summertime sip to cool guests down during the summer months – their delicious Iced Coffees!

For more information, head to dunkindonuts.com.