Private offices, flexible workplaces, and free coffee at the now open Front Range Co-Working!

So many of us have been working from home these days and it can be a lot, but so can renting an office. Loving Living Local’s Krista Witiak found just what you need over at Front Range Co-Working!
Join the team and the Women’s Chamber of Commerce of Colorado Springs at the Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting event Tuesday, January 11 at 2 p.m. at 7222 Commerce Center Dr. Suite #220 in Colorado Springs.
It’s professional, it’s a comfortable environment, it’s the perfect thing to get you out of the house, and in productivity mode!
For more information about Front Range Co-Working or how you can get an office space today visit their website, frontrange.work.