Southern Colorado is preparing for one of their world renown annual races on June 13th. Ron Ilgen says expert level runners from across the globe have been making their way to Colorado Springs for 44 years. The first of four events takes place at Garden of the Gods.
Preparations underway for Garden of the Gods 10-Mile Run
