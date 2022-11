(SPONSORED) — It’s not a sleigh ride, but it’s pretty close to it! There’s no better way to take in the holiday lights in the Pikes Peak Region than with Premium Rides, a local limo company! Krista Witiak got into the holiday spirit with owner Andrew Cain as she previewed precisely how you should be taking in the sights of the season.

For more information or pricing or the holiday tours, visit premiumrides.net.