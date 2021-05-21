The Switchbacks are back at their new and improved Weidner Field and they’re making big gestures as they try to raise funds to support young athletes. Sarah Ferguson got the inside scoop prior to the game.
https://www.switchbacksfc.com/
Pregaming with the Switchbacks before kickoff at Weidner Field
The Switchbacks are back at their new and improved Weidner Field and they’re making big gestures as they try to raise funds to support young athletes. Sarah Ferguson got the inside scoop prior to the game.