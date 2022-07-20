All Pikes Peak Reads is Pikes Peak Library District’s (PPLD) annual community reads program that celebrates literature, improves community connections, and fosters dialogue across social, cultural, and generational lines. Each year, PPLD selects APPR titles that focus on timely topics and plans various community-wide programs. This year’s selected titles explore themes of “reinvention.”

This year’s titles:

Adult Selection – The Library Book by Susan Orlean

Teen Selection – Scythe by Neal Shusterman

Children’s Selection – The Truth as Told by Mason Tuttle

For more information about the Pikes Peak Library District or the All Pikes Peak Reads 2022 program, head online to ppld.org/appr.