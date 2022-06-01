The Pikes Peak Library District is diving into an ocean of possibilities with its annual summer reading program, Summer Adventure, presented by Children’s Hospital Colorado! The program which kicked off Wednesday is a way to keep young, impressionable minds and bodies engaged and active throughout the summer.

Krista Witiak ventured over to PPLD’s East Library to learn what your kids can expect this summer and how to get them involved in the adventure!

Anyone ages 0 -18 can participate and win prizes through reading, moving, and imagining. Either participate in one of our programs or use one of our activity ideas!

The adventure runs from Wed., June 1 to Mon., Aug. 15. You can sign up for and start the program today at ppld.beanstack.org.

For more information about the Pikes Peak Library District or Summer Adventure, click here.