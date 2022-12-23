(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Born and raised in Krakow, Poland, Chef Mika Mills is expanding the culinary landscape of Colorado Springs by introducing Old-World European Comfort Food Mika’s Pierogi Kitchen. It combines incredible flavor with a daring & delicious modern flair, producing incredible flavor with its fresh ingredients. Her passion and unbelievable talent for creating sensational flavors with each dish are truly magic you must taste to believe.

Loving Living Local host Nova really had a taste of his childhood with the delicious selection of food which was made by Mika. Polish Christmas which is called “Wigilia” is celebrated on December 24th each year. Mika talked about traditions that happen at Christmas in Poland and of course, highlighted the amazing homemade food, which really is a taste of Poland.





Mika’s Pierogi Kitchen is located in Colorado Springs and offers and dine-in experience with a wide range of Polish home-cooked dishes. They also offer online ordering and take-out options for you to cook at home.



