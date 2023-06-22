(SPONSORED) — The Annual Medal of Valor event is a community celebration supporting police officers by demonstrating appreciation and respect for those who have gone above and beyond the call of duty.

SGT Matthew McLain from the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) and Nicole Magic, Executive Director and President of the Police Foundation of Colorado Springs, joined Loving Living Local host Nova with all the information for the September 14th event at Broadmoor Hall.

The Medal of Valor will also be presented to SGT McLain at this year’s event, which is such a proud moment for him and the entire CSPD force.

The Police Foundation’s “mission is to strengthen the services of the Colorado Springs Police Department, while promoting excellence in the department and improving public safety by providing resources not otherwise available from the City,” according to its website.

For more information on the event and the Police Foundation of Colorado Springs head to the website linked above.