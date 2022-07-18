Are you looking for a job, maybe a career in local food distribution? Windigo Logistics is seeking hard-working people looking to make a difference in the community and potentially grow with the company! Warehouse Training Specialist, Gabriel Cuevas, spoke with Keni Mac in the studio to talk about the opportunities available at Windigo Logistics.

Windigo offers extremely competitive, premium benefits to employees, and they would like to offer you a job but would love to have you stay for a career!

To learn more, visit windigous.com.