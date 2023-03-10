(SPONSORED) — Notes Bar is dedicated to creating an unbeatable Colorado Springs nightlife experience, coupled with great music, craft cocktails, beer, and a food menu that tops the charts.

Notes features memorabilia from the industry’s most well-known musicians and offers Colorado Springs an interior that is covered from ceiling to floor with autographed guitars, records, and iconic pictures.

Loving Living Local host Nova caught up with Julie Riley from Notes Bar with all that’s going on this weekend (March 11 – March 12, 2023), with a special costume-themed night.

The bar serves brunch each weekend with jazz musicians, plus karaoke each week, and a packed live music calendar.

