Medical Minute: Kick your hip pain to the curb

PUEBLO, Colo. -- Crews recovered a man's body hours after he disappeared while trying to retrieve an inflatable pool float in Lake Pueblo Sunday, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

CPW said the call for help came in around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. The man went missing as he tried to retrieve an inflatable pool float that had drifted away from shore at the Sailboard area on the north shore just west of the dam, according to CPW. He was trying to swim to the float when he disappeared.