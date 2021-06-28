Pledge to make your health a priority this summer with United Healthcare



Research shows the covid-19 pandemic contributed to weight gain in 61% of Americans. With those statistics on the line, it may be an ideal time to make fitness your focus this summer. Whether you are ready to return to the gym or working out at home, dr. Donna O’Shea from United Healthcare tells us all we need to know to make health a priority as we swing fast into summer.



People can go to uhcstepup.com to pledge to make health a priority this summer. You may also become eligible to win one of more than 100 fitness-related prizes, including a dream home gym.

On behalf of the first 60,000 people to sign the pledge, United Healthcare is donating $1 each for a total of $60,000 to Boys and Girls Clubs, including Denver.

The sweepstakes runs all summer long, but everyone is encouraged to join from June 15 to July 15 to help break the Guinness World Records title.



Learn more about United Healthcare’s sweepstakes at uhcstepup.com.