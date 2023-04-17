The Police Foundation of Colorado Springs is hosting the first annual Badges and Bogeys golf tournament.

Nicole Magic, Executive Director of the Police Foundation of Colorado Springs, and Officer Matthew McClain from the Colorado Springs Police Department appeared on Loving Living Local to invite the community to attend.

The golf tournament will take place Monday June 3, 2023 and proceeds will benefit the Police Foundation of Colorado Springs.

The Foundation was established by business and civic leaders as an independent, non-profit organization to strengthen the services of the Colorado Springs Police Department.

For more information visit www.policefoundationofcoloradosprings.org.